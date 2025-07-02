Christian McCaffrey shares loving first anniversary note to Olivia Culpo: 'You're going to be the best mom'

San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Olivia Culpo by sharing a series of social media posts. The couple got married in a church in Rhode Island last year. Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo celebrated their first wedding anniversary.(Instagram/ Christian McCaffrey)

Culpo’s message

To commemorate a year of being married, Culpo shared an Instagram reel showcasing clips of the couple’s wedding day. “One year down, with something new, Soon it’s more than just us two 🤍 Best day ever, best year ever… happy anniversary to the love of my life. So so thankful @christianmccaffrey 🤍 🎥@evanpaterakis,” she wrote in the caption.

The lovelorn video started with the two getting ready for their big day and then cut to them exchanging vows at a chapel in Watch Hill, Westerly. The montage ended with clips of their post-wedding reception and dinner party. In an earlier interview with Vogue, Culpo had revealed that it was McCaffrey’s wish to go the traditional route in terms of selecting a venue and wanted the pair to tie the knot in a church.

Culpo is now pregnant and the couple is preparing for the arrival of their first child together.

McCaffrey’s message

McCaffrey also remembered the day and celebrated by sharing a series of unseen pictures from their wedding day on his Instagram page. “Happy One Year Anniversary to The Love and My Life! You’re Going To Be The Best Mom❤️ 📷: @evanpaterakis,” he wrote.

The first picture shows him holding his bride as she falls into his arms, followed by the pair seated alongside each other in their wedding getaway car. This is followed by images of them sharing a loving kiss at their reception, holding hands, and exchanging vows at the chapel.

McCaffrey had a particularly difficult time in the 2024 season due to multiple injuries but is set to return to the field this year in fine form. His performance during Organized Training Activities this season has even earned him the title of “psycho” from coach Kyle Shanahan.

By Stuti Gupta