Pregnant Olivia Culpo reveals she was on bed rest after ‘bleeding everywhere’ during first trimester

Olivia Culpo opens up on her health scare during first trimester of pregnancy

The former Miss Universe shared a video filmed last December on TikTok Wednesday. In the “time capsule” clip, Culpo was nine weeks along in her pregnancy journey.

“I have been on bed rest since week two, and before that, I also had pneumonia, so then I was sick also for two weeks. All in all, I’ve truly been on bed rest for like four weeks,” she said in the video.

“Towards the end of the two weeks of being really sick, I got a subchorionic hematoma, which is basically a blood clot in my uterus,” she continued. “And I was bleeding everywhere,” the pageant queen added.

Subchorionic hematoma is a condition in which blood forms between the wall of the uterus and the chorionic membrane during pregnancy, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“So at this point, I was so exhausted [from] two weeks of just not being able to move,” she went on, adding, “And now, all of a sudden, just like purging. It was like a lot. It was a heavy [bleeding].”

Culpo explained in the video that it was “really exciting to see that there was still a heartbeat” after her health scare. However, her doctor strictly told her to be on bed rest. “He said, 'You can't go anywhere. You can't travel.' Like truly staying in bed,” she shared.

The former Miss USA went on to reveal that she was using “a lot” of progesterone suppositories to “keep the environment best for the baby.” Culpo further shared that her pregnancy had improved and despite her ordeal, she was “really grateful that everything’s going well so far.”