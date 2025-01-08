Miss Universe Argentina loses title after alleging ‘fraud’ in 2024 contest

The Miss Universe Organisation has announced that it would withdraw the title from Argentine model Magali Benejam following her public allegations of fraud in the November 2024 contest. Miss Argentina Magali Benejam participates in the National Costume show during the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City, Mexico. (File image)(REUTERS)

“After a thorough review of recent public comments made by Miss Magali Benejam, and based on our core principles, we have decided to withdraw the title of Miss Universe Argentina immediately from Miss Benejam,” read a statement from the organisation on January 2.

The body said the decision was necessary to "protect the organisation's integrity and aligns with its commitment to “uphold the highest standards of personal and professional conduct”.

What Magali Benejam alleged?

The Argentine model, who placed in the top 12 at the November 2024 international contest in Mexico, questioned the show's legitimacy in an interview with content creator King Lucho, The Latin Times reported. Benejam had secured the Miss Universe Argentina 2024 title at a content in May last year.

The 30-year-old model disapproved of the selection process and criticised the behaviour of fellow contestants. Benejam also alleged that the results may have been tampered with to favour a few contestants. She also claimed that the judges were visibly upset at the result and stared at each other.

The winner of the Miss Universe 2024 pageant was Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark. This victory marked Denmark's first-ever win in the history of the Miss Universe competition.

Benejam alleged that the winner had at least three layers of security in the final days leading up to the competition, raising speculations about her victory. The Argentine model also claimed that she was unaware that people were speculating that the winner was decided 10 days prior, the report said.

The model also alleged that Miss Dominican Republic Celinee Santos interrupted her while shooting group videos and during the event. Santos advanced to the top 30 positions in the contest, and her performance in the preliminary competition was appreciated and noted.