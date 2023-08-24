Florence Pugh says Christopher Nolan apologised for the size of her role in Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh is getting rave reviews for her role of Jean Tatlock, a Communist leader, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. However, in an interview to MTV UK, Florence revealed that Christopher apologised to her for the size of her role when he approached her for the part. (Also Read: Zachary Levi suggests return as Flynn Rider if Florence Pugh is cast in Rapunzel live action remake)

Florence recalled meeting Christopher

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer(AP)

“I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made. Except I knew that Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it,'" Florence said in the interview.

“I remember he apologised by the size of the role. I was like, ‘Please don’t apologise.' And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like… I completely understand the sizing thing.' And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to… I know I’m going to do it,'" Florence added.]

More details about Florence's role

Florence's character of Jean Tatlock was a love interest of J Robert Oppenheimer, the titular character of the nuclear physicist played by Cillian Murphy. Emily Blunt played Oppenheimer's wife in the film.

A scene between Jean and Oppenheimer has stirred a storm on the Indian internet for invoking a verse from the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita while the two are making love. Florence's role also came under the spotlight in India when the makers inserted a CGI black dress on her during that scene, in order to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. However, the CBFC has been pulled up by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for the Bhagavad Gita reference.

Oppenheimer, also starring Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck among others, has crossed ₹150 crore at the Indian box office. It's also the fourth highest grosser worldwide after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Barbie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

