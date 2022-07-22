First poster of Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb thriller Oppenheimer released: 'The world forever changes'

First look poster of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on Thursday. The Oppenheimer poster shows a huge ball of fire and smoke in the background as a figure – Cillian Murphy – is seen in front of it, along with the tag line, ‘The World Forever Changes’. The highly-anticipated drama stars Cillian alongside Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, and is set to release in theatres in July 2023. Read more: Cillian Murphy transforms into Oppenheimer in first image from Christopher Nolan film

In the dramatic first poster of Oppenheimer, Cillian, who is known for his roles in the series Peaky Blinders and in films like Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, is front and centre. He stars in the upcoming film as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

Previously, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the atom bomb during the Second World War. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Cillian and actor Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer also stars Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine.

According to a report in Variety, Christopher Nolan is teaming up with VFX studio DNEG for Oppenheimer. This marks the eighth collaboration between Nolan and the studio. The upcoming project is touted as an ‘epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man, who must risk destroying the world in order to save it’.

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. Published in 2006, the book reportedly took Kai and Martin 25 years to research and write. Both authors are credited as writers of the film, with Christopher himself penning the screenplay, Variety reported. Universal Pictures won a bidding war for the project, Christopher’s first movie in years not made with his long-time studio home, Warner Bros.

With ANI inputs

