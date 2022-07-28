Oppenheimer teaser: Christopher Nolan's next on 'father of atomic bomb' looks explosive and horrifying. Watch

Universal Pictures have dropped the first teaser for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest film and a followup up his 2019 film Tenet. The film stars Nolan's long-time collaborator Cillian Murphy in the lead role as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb and director of the Manhattan Project, J Robert Oppenheimer. (Also read: Never Have I Ever 3 trailer: Devi-Paxton make things official)

The sensational teaser includes eerie shots of explosion, the all-consuming energy of the sun and ominous messages about a man's greed and pride. The clock ticks, Cillian Murphy puts on a hat and sets out to change the world, maybe not for the best.

Nolan has assembled an all-star cast for Oppenheimer. Joining Cillian are Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.

The teaser was attached to shows of Jordan Peele's Nope. The filmmaker previously did a similar theatrical-only release in August 2019 for the Tenet teaser, which played in front of Hobbs & Shaw screenings.

Nolan wrote the script for Oppenheimer and is directing, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, is producing with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. Earlier, on Thursday, he unveiled the film's first poster which showed Murphy as Oppenheimer, taking a walk in the cloud of fire and smoke.

The project, which is set to release on July 21, 2023, is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize.

