Oscars 2022 full list of winners (updated in real time): Will Andrew Garfield win Best Actor?

The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast.

The Dolby was largely full in time for the 7 p.m. EDT pre-show, dubbed the “golden hour” by the academy. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches will be edited into the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m.

The first award went to Dune, for best sound. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic, which is favored to win in many of the technical categories.

Check out the full list of winners (updates real time):

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story- WINNER

Judy Dench - Belfast

Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House of Gucci

Best Cinematography

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune-WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto--WINNER

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

the-windshield-wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur - CODA -WINNER

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car -

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin - King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder - Coda

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts - Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye - WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" - King Richard

"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto

"Down to Joy" - Belfast

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Directing

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune - WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

