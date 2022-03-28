Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Oscars 2022 live updates: Ariana DeBose is Best Supporting Actress, Andrew Garfield makes stylish entry
Oscars 2022 live updates: Ariana DeBose is Best Supporting Actress, Andrew Garfield makes stylish entry

  • Oscars 2022 Live Updates: The 94th Academy Awards are open. Here's all from full list of winners, the best looks and all that happened at the awards night.
Oscars 2022 live updates: Timothee Chalamet and Andrew Garfield on the red carpet.
Oscars 2022 live updates: Timothee Chalamet and Andrew Garfield on the red carpet.
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
The Academy Awards ceremony returns this year to its regular home at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dune, the sci-fi film from AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., picked up best achievement in sound and three other awards at the Oscars on Sunday after a number of awards were handed out before the main event. Three female comedians -- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- will preside over the ceremony, after the academy previously experimented with no hosts. Check out all live updates from the ceremony here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 28, 2022 05:56 AM IST

    Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress

    Actor Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)
    Actor Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

    Ariana DeBose wins the Best Supporting Actress trophy for West Side Story.

  • Mar 28, 2022 05:51 AM IST

    Full list of winners

    Oscars 2022: Check out the full list of winners in Best Actor, Best Picture and other categories (updated live). Click here.

  • Mar 28, 2022 05:32 AM IST

    Zendaya spotted on the red carpet

    Zendaya at Oscars 2022.
    Zendaya at Oscars 2022.

    Zendaya, the star of Dune, was spotted on the red carpet.

  • Mar 28, 2022 05:28 AM IST

    Timothee Chalamet and Andrew Garfield arrive

    Oscars 2022
    Oscars 2022

    Dune star Timothee Chalamet and Tick, Tick…Boom! star Andrew Garfield were spotted on the red carpet.

  • Mar 28, 2022 05:23 AM IST

    The Eyes of Tammy Fae nabs award

    The Eyes of Tammy Fae wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film stars Jessica Chastain in the lead.

  • Mar 28, 2022 05:20 AM IST

    Dune opens account with four wins

    Denis Villeneuve's Dune won Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound.

