Oscars 2022 live updates: Ariana DeBose is Best Supporting Actress, Andrew Garfield makes stylish entry
- Oscars 2022 Live Updates: The 94th Academy Awards are open. Here's all from full list of winners, the best looks and all that happened at the awards night.
The Academy Awards ceremony returns this year to its regular home at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dune, the sci-fi film from AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., picked up best achievement in sound and three other awards at the Oscars on Sunday after a number of awards were handed out before the main event. Three female comedians -- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- will preside over the ceremony, after the academy previously experimented with no hosts. Check out all live updates from the ceremony here:
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 28, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose wins the Best Supporting Actress trophy for West Side Story.
Mar 28, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Full list of winners
Oscars 2022: Check out the full list of winners in Best Actor, Best Picture and other categories (updated live). Click here.
Mar 28, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Zendaya spotted on the red carpet
Zendaya, the star of Dune, was spotted on the red carpet.
Mar 28, 2022 05:28 AM IST
Timothee Chalamet and Andrew Garfield arrive
Dune star Timothee Chalamet and Tick, Tick…Boom! star Andrew Garfield were spotted on the red carpet.
Mar 28, 2022 05:23 AM IST
The Eyes of Tammy Fae nabs award
The Eyes of Tammy Fae wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film stars Jessica Chastain in the lead.
Mar 28, 2022 05:20 AM IST
Dune opens account with four wins
Denis Villeneuve's Dune won Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound.
