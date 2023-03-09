The Oscars 2023: Your ultimate guide to the most anticipated awards ceremony of the year

Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, with the highly anticipated leading nominee, everything everywhere all at once, creating a buzz of excitement. The industry is hoping to put last year's ceremony controversies behind them. For those wanting to keep up-to-date with all things Oscars 2023, this comprehensive guide has everything covered, from the date and where to watch the live show, to predictions for the top awards, and the latest controversies surrounding the event. Get ready to indulge in the glitz and glamour of the Oscars 2023, and stay informed with this all-inclusive guide. (Also read: The Voice US start date 2023: Everything You Need to Know)

When are the Oscars?

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and marks another significant milestone in the academy's history. The live broadcast of the awards will commence at 5 pm (01:00 GMT on March 12) and will be available to viewers in the United States on the ABC television network.

How can US fans watch the Oscars?

US viewers have several options for streaming live coverage of the Oscars, including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV. These platforms allow viewers to catch all the action of the event from the comfort of their own homes. Some of these services even offer free trials for new users, providing an opportunity for those who haven't used the platforms before to try them out for free. With these streaming options, viewers in the US can watch the Oscars and be a part of the excitement from anywhere.

Who will host this Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, the American TV personality and late-night show host, will be returning to host this year's Oscars, marking his third time in the role. Since Kimmel's last stint as host in 2018, the awards ceremony has had no solo host, with last year's event being hosted by a comedy trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

What is this years' awards predictions?

With 11 nominations, the indie sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack for this year's Oscars. Following closely are The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front, both with nine nominations. In the highly anticipated categories of best actor, best actress, and best director, the competition is fierce. Michelle Yeoh is a top contender for best actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Cate Blanchett stands a strong chance for her portrayal in the classical music drama Tar. For the best actor category, Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner for his performance in The Whale, but Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis in the biopic is also a contender.

What has been the controversy around this Oscars?

The biggest buzz around this year's Oscars centers on the unexpected nomination of Andrea Riseborough for best actress, which has caused controversy. Riseborough's role in the Texas-set drama To Leslie was not widely viewed, but she gained the nomination after many A-list stars supported her performance. However, some viewed the exclusion of other notable contenders, including Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (Woman King), as evidence of racial bias in the film industry. Despite the academy's investigation into the high-profile campaign for Riseborough, her nomination was not rescinded.

Who will be the presenters at Oscars?

The list includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose, Questlove and Deepika Padukone.

