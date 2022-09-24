Oscar-winner for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Louise Fletcher dies at 88 due to natural causes at her home in France

Louise Fletcher has died at the age of 88. Her family confirmed in a report that the Oscar-winner died of natural causes at her home in Montdurausse, France. She was known for playing Nurse Ratched in the Milos Forman-directed 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which also starred Jack Nicholson. She had won an Academy Award for best actress in a leading role in 1976 for her role. Also read: Titanic actor David Warner dies at 80 from cancer-related illness

Louise’s acting career spanned more than 60 years, and included numerous performances in both television and in films. She was seen in a recurring role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as the Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami. She was also known for her roles in Picket Fences and Joan of Arcadia. As per a report, Louise died in her sleep, surrounded by family, at the home she had built from a 300-year-old farmhouse.

Louise’s death was reported by Deadline. Although no cause was specified by her family, her agent David Shaul said that on September 23, she had said to her family about her beloved home, “I can’t believe I created something so meaningful to my well-being.”

Louise was born July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, a city in Alabama, US, to deaf parents. Louise began her acting career in the late 1950s with TV series such as Lawman, Bat Masterson, Maverick, The Untouchables and 77 Sunset Strip.

With her Oscar win, Louise became only the third woman to win the Academy Award, the BAFTA Award and the Golden Globe Award for a single performance. As per Deadline, she used sign language in her Academy Award acceptance speech, in one of Oscar’s most memorable moments.

Louise was married to film producer Jerry Bick from 1959 until their divorce in 1977. As per Deadline, she is survived by sons John and Andrew Bick; granddaughter Emilee Kaya Bick; sister Roberta Ray and brother-in-law Edward Ray; and 10 nieces and nephews.

