Penélope Cruz shares pics from NMACC, poses with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya; calls India 'a country she truly loves'

The launch of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai was a star-studded affair that saw a number of Bollywood as well as International celebrities in attendance. The names included Hollywood stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland; supermodels Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss; and Spanish actor Penélope Cruz. The Academy Award-winning actor later also took to her Instagram to share her experience from the show, which she called 'spectacular'. (Also read: Zendaya did her own makeup for NMACC gala, fan shares chat with Euphoria star)

Penélope Cruz posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at the NMACC gala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Penélope shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram where she gave her fans a closer look of her stunning Tamara Ralph pink gown which had a thigh-high slit on the side, detailed with a feather-trimmed neckline which was drawn out into a long cape. In one of the pictures, she posed with Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid and Law Roach, whereas in another she struck a pose with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Vicky Christina Barcelona star expressed her gratitude and wrote in the caption: "Back in India, a country that I truly love. This time it was the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a very special place that celebrates the artist community. I really loved walking through the spectacular show, India in Fashion. Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting me and for supporting so many creators with this wonderful exhibit. @nmacc.india Thank you @tamararalph for this incredible dress! Thank you @pabloidbeauty (red heart emoticons) #indiaalwaysinmyheart "

Penélope Cruz posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at the NMACC gala.

The Day 2 of the event saw a fashion exhibit, titled 'India in Fashion', along with additional performances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh. Among the names who stole the pink carpet with their looks were Bollywood couples Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput; Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas; and Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Penélope will be next seen in Ferrari, which tells the story of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari, the role which is played actor Adam Driver. Penélope will be seen in the role of his wife, Laura Ferrari. Apart from Driver and Cruz, the film also stars Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey. Last month, it was also reported that she will reunite with her Vicky Christina Barcelona star Scarlett Johansson for an untitled rom-com to be directed by Nancy Meyers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.