Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See funny pic

Actor Priyaka Chopra, who announced the Oscar nominations for this year alongside singer-husband Nick Jonas on Monday evening, is elated with her recent Netflix film, The White Tiger getting an Oscar nod.

Sharing her excitement, Priyanka tweeted late Monday, "My very own Oscar! It was so lovely to share this moment with you @nickjonas I love you. Catch the oscars on April 25th! #OscarNoms." The photos showed her and Nick posing with a large installation of the Oscar trophy, pretending to steal it. She was responding to Nick's post who had written, "So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra."

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. It has been nominated in the best adapted screenplay category.

Priyanka had also tweeted, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud."

The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, had a release on Netflix earlier this year. It was also showcased in a few film theatres around the world.

While Priyanka and Rajkummar appear in supporting roles in the film, Adarsh Gourav plays the lead. The film tells the story of a young man and how he treads his path from being a downtrodden driver for the urban elite and a successful entrepreneur.

Expressing her gratitude for the love that fans showered on her film, Priyanka had written in a note last month, "It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring. Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings. #grateful."