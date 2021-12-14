Priyanka Chopra channels Sati from Matrix Resurrections, 'almost' nails her hair whip. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra has channelled her Sati look from The Matrix Resurrections. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka gave glimpses of herself as she tried a hair whip and almost 'nailed it'. She also shared several posts as she geared up for day one of The Matrix Resurrections press week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra wore a blue and white bodycon full-sleeved dress, opted for a braided hairdo (similar to her Sati look), earrings and white heels. In an Instagram Reel, Priyanka is seen standing near a decorated art piece and whipping her hair. However, as she turned around her hair hits the art piece. Priyanka started laughing and said, "Great, huh?" Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Nailed it… wait for it… almost…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also shared a clip as she got ready for the press tour. Priyanka can be seen goofing around with her hair as she posed for the camera. The video clip ended with Priyanka sitting with several of her The Matrix Resurrections cast including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Priyanka captioned the post, "1st day of Matrix press tour wrapped. #matrixresurrections @thematrixmovie."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka also shared several pictures from her photoshoot. She gave several poses for the lens. In one of the photos, Priyanka is seen seated on a cushioned chair looking away from the camera. She captioned the post, "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete #matrixresurrections."

Reacting to the post, Paris Hilton dropped heart eyes and fire emoji. Lilly Singh commented 'obsessed'. Actor Jonathan Tucker dropped a heart emoji.

Priyanka also shared several pictures from her photoshoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last weekend, Priyanka finished filming for her upcoming Amazon Studios series Citadel. The 39-year-old actor, who began working on Citadel in January, took to Instagram and shared pictures with the cast and crew of the show from London.

"It's a wrap on #Citadel Phew... A whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here, some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it... It will be worth it! Onwards and upwards," she captioned her post.

Also Read | When Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu said ‘I love Priyanka Chopra’, talked about learning from her. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citadel is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico. Along with Priyanka, Richard Madden and Roland Moller are part of the film. Citadel is executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Priyanka will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, slated to hit the cinemas on December 22.