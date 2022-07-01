Priyanka Chopra sends love to Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario on her wedding with Andrew Form: 'Stunning'

American actor Alexandra Daddario recently revealed that she has tied the knot with producer Andrew Form. Alexandra took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share pictures from her vintage-themed wedding in New Orleans, which also invited a reaction from her Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra. Also Read| Watch out Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario has The Rock’s back

According to several reports, the wedding took place in mid-June at a Preservation Hall in New Orleans. Alexandra waited for a while before she shared the news and the wedding pictures with the public. On Thursday, she shared a series of pictures, one of which showed them sharing a kiss at the altar.

The bride wore a long pleated dress and a tulle veil by Danielle Frankle, while Andrew was in a pinstripe suit by Brunello Cuccinelli. The next pictures showed the couple kissing each other on the streets of Louisiana while holding lace parasols in their hands.

Fans and celebrities showered congratulatory messages on the post. Priyanka Chopra, who starred alongside Alexandra in the 2017 film Baywatch, also reacted to the wedding pictures. She wrote, "Stunning. Congratulations..Have a happy life ahead."

According to a report in Vogue, it was a pandemic love story for Alexandra and Andrew, who ran into each other at the airport during a layover. They had their first date in a hotel living room and got engaged in August last year. Alexandra revealed that they had decided to marry each other even before that after having too much wine one night in April 2021. Alexandra, who originally wanted an Italy wedding, decided to tie the knot in New Orleans after attending her friends' wedding there.

She added about her wedding, “We were trying to achieve a laid-back aesthetic. We loved the look of Preservation Hall—it was so old, so historic; it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans. We said vows, cried, and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers."

Andrew, best known for his work on horror films like A Quiet Place and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, has two sons from his 13-year-long marriage with The Fast and The Furious actor Jordana Brewster.

