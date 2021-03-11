Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday, actor asks Academy if she 'could do it solo'
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be announcing this year's Oscar nominations on Monday. The actor and the singer are both in London right now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have got their fans excited with their latest video. The couple will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.

Priyanka and Nick took to social media to share a special video, shot at their London home, to make the reveal. In the video, Priyanka is seen asking fans to 'tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations', a trend going viral on Tiktok. But behind her, Nick is left unimpressed, and lets her know that she has already told everyone.

The couple them come together to share their excitement for the nominations. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter!"

The Academy Awards are happening with a long delay this year. Usually scheduled for early February, the ceremony is scheduled for April 26 this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actual ceremony was also expected be a virtual affair, with nominees joining in from their home through video feeds, much like what was seen during the Emmy Awards last year and the Golden Globe Awards more recently.

But a representative from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and channel ABC told Variety in December, “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen.”

“The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist familiar with the situation had added. It is also unknown what safety protocols will be introduced for the ceremony. A representative from the Dolby Theatre had declined to comment.

Priyanka's The White Tiger is expected to score a couple of nominations as well. On Tuesday, the film earned to BAFTA nods for Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) for Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka is one of the executive producers on the movie as well.

