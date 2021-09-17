Priyanka Chopra surprises Nick Jonas with 5-tier cake, Joe Jonas asks 'Is she going to pop out of it'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra surprised Nick Jonas with a five-tier cake at a Jonas Brothers concert in which he was performing on his birthday. In videos from the concert that were shared by fan accounts, Nick was presented the golf-themed cake along with an arrangement of balloons. The words ‘Happy birthday Nick’ were written on three balloons.

While Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas sang happy birthday for him, Nick noticed an envelop that came with the cake. “Is it from wifey? Is she going to pop out of the cake?” Joe asked. Nick waited for a moment to see if she would pop out before he took a bite of the cake.

Priyanka couldn't attend the concert but rang in his birthday with him in the US. The actor, who is currently in London, took a day's trip to the US to be by Nick's side on his 29th birthday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from his birthday bash. In the picture, Priyanka wrapped her arms around Nick while the singer kissed her. Besides the couple, a dinner table with birthday decoration was arranged while a fleet of cars were parked on one side.

She shared the picture with the caption, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”

Priyanka also revealed she has returned to the UK and resumed filming for Citadel. The actor, on Friday, shared a couple of selfies from the sets of the Amazon Prime series with the caption, “When your hair is 90% of your selfie… #citadel #curlynaturalhair”.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. In a recent litfest, as reported by a leading daily, Priyanka revealed that Nick is her biggest cheerleader. “The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn't feel the need to have (and) now I can’t live without is, having your partner give complete credence and credit to the job and the work that I do. It's so amazing when I see how Nick accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are -- how it's so important to him that I went. And that was something I didn't realise that I needed -- a cheerleader,” she said.