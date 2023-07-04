Proud Dad: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe gushes about his first child

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has shared details about his first child, a son whom his girlfriend Erin Darke gave birth to in April this year. In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Radcliffe talked about sharing time with his baby son.

Daniel Radcliffe(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely," shared Radcliffe.

The Harry Potter superstar also talked about how he would be selective in taking acting projects in coming times, due to his newborn son. He predicted that he might work a bit less for the next few years to spend time with his son.

"I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year," shared Radcliffe.

"So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective -- not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years," he explained.

"I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either," he continued.

Radcliffe is currently involved in TV series Miracle Workers. Miracle Workers: End Times is set to premiere on July 10, 2023. The new season of the comedy series will be set in a post-apocalyptic world.

"It's the joy of it, is [that] you get to come back and do something different each time, and see what everyone else is doing that's new and wonderful and crazy. And so this season was very, very good for that, as everyone's doing I think very, very different stuff," said Radcliffe while talking about the new season of the series.

