Quentin Tarantino set to direct limited series, will release next year

Quentin Tarantino might have announced his final film, but fans have reasons to rejoice as the ace American director has now announced his first TV show.The director behind films like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spoke about his TV debut during the promotions of his upcoming book tour of Cinema Speculation in a chat with Elvis Mitchell. Although details of the 8-episode series have been kept under wraps, it is reported that the series is all set to release early next year. (Also read: Quentin Tarantino confirms plans to retire after his 10th film: 'I've given it everything I have')

Quentin Tarantino has worked in TV before, but this is the first time he will be helming an entire series. He had directed an episode of ER in 1995, as well as two episodes of CSI : Crime Scene Investigation in 2005. The director recently also commented on the present era of Hollywood in The Video Archives Podcast that, it is “the worst era in Hollywood history,” which can be matched only by the 50s and the 80s.

About his 10th and final feature film, Quentin has revealed that it will be based on an original script. He further commented on his concerns about the status of cinema in the digital age of streamers, where a film gets a digital release just weeks after its short theatrical run. "What is cinema if not in a movie theater?" he said. Quentin Tarantino also said that a 30-day run at the theatres would eventually also "diminish [his] returns", so the shift to TV makes more sense.

