‘Just waiting for evidence’: Ram Madhvani, former NASA scientist unpack science of alien contact in Spielberg's films

What happens when an acclaimed filmmaker and a space engineer get together to talk about extraterrestrial life, cinema, and their shared admiration for Steven Spielberg? The rather niche question was answered by the Society of Intellectuals this past week as they organised a panel discussion for Spielberg’s new film Disclosure Day, headlined by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani and former NASA engineer Nimisha Mittal.

Nimisha Mittal and Ram Madhvani at the event in Mumbai.

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The discussion, cheesily subtitled ‘All will be disclosed’, was held in a cosy Mumbai bar, and ranged from the search for extraterrestrial life by scientists to how Spielberg has depicted that in his work spanning five decades.

‘We are just waiting for evidence’

Nimisha Mittal worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for over 15 years, including the Mars rovers and the Cassini Space Orbiter. She spoke about how seriously the scientific community views the search for alien life. “You don't always hear about it, but everyone in the scientific community is always hopeful of a connection. We are just waiting for the evidence (of extraterrestrial life). The hope is to find intelligent life. I don't think we have the conviction yet,” she said.

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Former NASA space systems engineer Nimisha Mittal spoke about the science in science-fiction films.

{{^usCountry}} ‘ET films are about a sense of belonging’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘ET films are about a sense of belonging’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ram Madhvani, known for his National Award-winning film Neerja and popular web series Aarya, confessed to being a lifelong Spielberg fan. As the conversation veered from just the search for aliens to how culture has depicted it, the filmmaker said, “The basic idea behind films about the search for life outside Earth is because we are always looking for that somebody ‘who will get me’. Even if the people of this world won’t, maybe someone from outside will. Even today, we are here as a community to connect. This sense of belonging is what drives these films. The only reason we are trying to find someone out there is maybe they will understand us and our problems.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Madhvani, known for his National Award-winning film Neerja and popular web series Aarya, confessed to being a lifelong Spielberg fan. As the conversation veered from just the search for aliens to how culture has depicted it, the filmmaker said, “The basic idea behind films about the search for life outside Earth is because we are always looking for that somebody ‘who will get me’. Even if the people of this world won’t, maybe someone from outside will. Even today, we are here as a community to connect. This sense of belonging is what drives these films. The only reason we are trying to find someone out there is maybe they will understand us and our problems.” {{/usCountry}}

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Disclosure Day, which was released last weekend, brings Spielberg, an icon in sci-fi, back to his favourite genre and subject. The film deals with the question: Are the authorities justified in gatekeeping information that can change the world? Madhvani talked about Spielberg’s return to the genre and said, “When he made Close Encounters of the Third Kind, he was probably 35. Now, he is close to 80, maybe. It is interesting to see how his view has changed with regard to the aliens and how the world views them. But what is constant is how he imbues these stories with hope. And I hope this hope stays in his filmmaking.”

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani opened up about his admiration for Spielberg.

Earth's ambassador for first contact?

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Towards the end, the speakers were presented with a scenario similar to one from the film: An alien species has arrived, and they have to select a person from the world to be the planet’s ambassador for our first contact. Madhvani cheekily responded, “The society of intellectuals, of course,” eliciting loud cheers and laughter from the audience. Nimisha chose American scientist and TV personality Carl Sagan, known for popularising astronomy in the late 20th century. “Every person in the world is different, their experiences are different, so it would be hard to select somebody the whole world agrees with. But the first person that comes to mind is Carl Sagan,” she said.

Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo, is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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