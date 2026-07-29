Los Angeles, Actor Regina Hall will feature alongside Hollywood Dwayne Johnson in "Lizard Music", an upcoming live-action/CGI hybrid fantasy film from filmmaker Benny Safdie.

Regina Hall to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in 'Lizard Music'

Hall will feature alongside previously announced cast members Theo Leber, Alicia Silverstone and Tim Heidecker in the film, which is based on Daniel Pinkwater's acclaimed children's novel of the same name.

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Safdie, known for directing critically acclaimed films such as "Uncut Gems" and "Good Time" with his brother Josh Safdie, has also penned the screenplay.

The film follows a young boy, played by Leber, who is left to fend for himself and accidentally discovers a mysterious late-night broadcast featuring lizards performing otherworldly music.

His curiosity leads him into a hidden world where he encounters an eccentric old man known as The Chicken Man, played by Johnson, and his inseparable companion Claudia, a 111-year-old chicken.

As the unlikely trio embarks on a search for a secret society, the adventure evolves into a fantastical journey through invisible worlds, magical discoveries and unexpected friendships, exploring themes of belonging, imagination and human connection.

Though details about her character have not been disclosed, Hall will portray a friend and co-worker of The Chicken Man, reported Deadline.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides starring in the film, Johnson is producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner alongside Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists, Benny Safdie for Out for the Count Productions, and David Koplan for Magnetic Fields Entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides starring in the film, Johnson is producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner alongside Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists, Benny Safdie for Out for the Count Productions, and David Koplan for Magnetic Fields Entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

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Hall, best known for films such as the "Scary Movie" franchise, "Girls Trip", "Support the Girls" and "The Best Man" series, most recently appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro.

She currently features in American streamer Peacock's drama series "The Five-Star Weekend", co-starring Jennifer Garner, Chloe Sevigny, Gemma Chan and Timothy Olyphant.

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