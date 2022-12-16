Rian Johnson wants to direct a Star Wars film again, spills details on Knives Out 3: 'I love Star Wars fans'

Rian Johnson, the director whose recent release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has turned out to be a huge hit in the limited theatrical release before its digital Netflix premiere, has expressed his desire to make another Star Wars movie. (Also read: First reviews for Knives Out sequel Glass Onion say Daniel Craig's 'masterful murder mystery' is better than original)

Rian directed 2017's The Last Jedi, which although critically acclaimed, received tremendous divisive reactions from fans online. Now the director wants to make another movie for the acclaimed franchise. "It wouldn't be the end of the world for anyone, I think. But I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love 'Star Wars' fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it, there's nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It's extraordinary. So I'm hoping I get to do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world actually happens, which, what day of the week is it?" the director said in an interview.

Rian is currently doing the press rounds for the Netflix release of Glass Onion, which reunites Daniel Craig as the detective Benoit Blanc. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows Benoit as he is invited to a private island to crack a murder-mystery party created by an eccentric billionaire (played by Edward Norton) for a group of his old friends (played by an ensemble cast that includes Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista). The director opened up about the plans for the third film in the Knives Out saga in a discussion with Insider and added: "I want it to be in America. There’s a lot of tempting things of going to - Paris or the Alps - but I feel it’s really important that these are American movies. Even with Glass Onion, it’s set overseas but it’s a group of Americans who are trapped on an island together, so bringing it back to somewhere a little closer to home I think could be a good thing for the next one.”

Glass Onion is a sequel to 2019's Knives Out for which Rian was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Netflix has recently spent around $400 million to acquire the next two sequels.

