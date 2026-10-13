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RJ Mitte spoke about wanting to revive his Breaking Bad character in final interview days before death: ‘There’s always more to be told’

RJ Mitte, best known as Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, died at 34 in Texas. In a podcast, recorded seven days earlier, he reflected on the series’ legacy.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 09:51:50 IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, died at the age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas. Just seven days before his death, Mitte appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, where he spoke about his character, the legacy of the hit series and the possibility of revisiting the White family’s story.

‘There’s always more to be told’

RJ Mitte spoke about Breaking Bad in his final interview.
RJ Mitte spoke about Breaking Bad in his final interview.

Mitte played the son of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter “Heisenberg” White, and Anna Gunn’s Skyler White in the acclaimed crime drama. During the podcast interview, he suggested that the end of the series did not necessarily mean the end of the White family’s story.

He said, “I don’t think it was an end; I think it was really the end of Heisenberg’s journey. But I don’t think that was the end of Skyler and Walter and Holly’s journey. You know I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered. I think there’s still a big step for the White family. There’s always more to be told. But you got to tell it right.”

‘I just want to top Breaking Bad’

Deep Dive

What did RJ Mitte say about continuing the Breaking Bad story?

Mitte said the end of Breaking Bad marked the end of Heisenberg’s journey, but not necessarily the end of the White family’s story. He believed there were unanswered questions and that there was more to tell.

Which Breaking Bad characters did RJ Mitte think could have more story?

Mitte mentioned Skyler, Walter and Holly, saying their journeys could continue beyond the series finale. He felt the White family still had a significant step ahead.

Did RJ Mitte confirm that Breaking Bad would be revived?

No. Mitte spoke about the possibility of more being told about the White family, but did not confirm a revival. He said any continuation would need to be told right.
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Mitte posted this bit from the interview on Instagram . He wrote, “The White Family Isn't Over @thejoe #breakingbad.”

About RJ Mitte

Mitte’s death was confirmed by his representatives, who remembered him as an actor, philanthropist and disability rights advocate. While some media reports identified suicide as the cause of death, authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his passing.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, his representatives said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

The statement also highlighted how Mitte drew from his own experience living with cerebral palsy to bring authenticity to his role in Breaking Bad.“Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion. Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

Mitte appeared in all five seasons of Breaking Bad. He also featured in shows such as Switched at Birth and The Guardians of Justice, and made appearances in Hannah Montana and Everybody Hates Chris.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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