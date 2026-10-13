RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, died at the age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas. Just seven days before his death, Mitte appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, where he spoke about his character, the legacy of the hit series and the possibility of revisiting the White family’s story.

‘There’s always more to be told’

RJ Mitte spoke about Breaking Bad in his final interview.

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Mitte played the son of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter “Heisenberg” White, and Anna Gunn’s Skyler White in the acclaimed crime drama. During the podcast interview, he suggested that the end of the series did not necessarily mean the end of the White family’s story.

He said, “I don’t think it was an end; I think it was really the end of Heisenberg’s journey. But I don’t think that was the end of Skyler and Walter and Holly’s journey. You know I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered. I think there’s still a big step for the White family. There’s always more to be told. But you got to tell it right.”

‘I just want to top Breaking Bad’

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Deep Dive What did RJ Mitte say about continuing the Breaking Bad story? Mitte said the end of Breaking Bad marked the end of Heisenberg’s journey, but not necessarily the end of the White family’s story. He believed there were unanswered questions and that there was more to tell. Which Breaking Bad characters did RJ Mitte think could have more story? Mitte mentioned Skyler, Walter and Holly, saying their journeys could continue beyond the series finale. He felt the White family still had a significant step ahead. Did RJ Mitte confirm that Breaking Bad would be revived? No. Mitte spoke about the possibility of more being told about the White family, but did not confirm a revival. He said any continuation would need to be told right.

{{^usCountry}} Mitte also spoke about the challenge of surpassing the success of Breaking Bad, acknowledging that the series had set an exceptionally high bar for him. He said, “I just want to top Breaking Bad, that’s the hardest. That is literally like I set a bar for myself as a young man that is kinda unattainable. I tell people, ‘Look, it’s a long way down from the top of the mountain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mitte also spoke about the challenge of surpassing the success of Breaking Bad, acknowledging that the series had set an exceptionally high bar for him. He said, “I just want to top Breaking Bad, that’s the hardest. That is literally like I set a bar for myself as a young man that is kinda unattainable. I tell people, ‘Look, it’s a long way down from the top of the mountain.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mitte posted this bit from the interview on Instagram . He wrote, “The White Family Isn't Over @thejoe #breakingbad.”

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About RJ Mitte

Mitte’s death was confirmed by his representatives, who remembered him as an actor, philanthropist and disability rights advocate. While some media reports identified suicide as the cause of death, authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his passing.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, his representatives said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

The statement also highlighted how Mitte drew from his own experience living with cerebral palsy to bring authenticity to his role in Breaking Bad.“Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion. Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

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Mitte appeared in all five seasons of Breaking Bad. He also featured in shows such as Switched at Birth and The Guardians of Justice, and made appearances in Hannah Montana and Everybody Hates Chris.