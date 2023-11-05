Robert De Niro's assistant reveals actor's 'creepy' requests, says felt ‘physically uncomfortable’

Robert De Niro is currently facing a lawsuit by his ex-assistant who alleged that the star made “creepy” and “disgusting” requests to her, making her feel “physically comfortable.”

Graham's $12 million lawsuit was filed four years ago, shortly after Robert sued her for allegedly misusing the company's accounts.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Graham Chase Robinson, former assistant to the Hollywood legend broke down in tears in the court while testifying on the fifth day of the ongoing trial at the Manhattan Federal Court.

Graham, 41, who worked for Robert's company Canal Productions from 2008 to 2019 has sued the 80-year-old actor for alleged gender discrimination against her during the tenure.

She has accused Robert of making her feel “physically uncomfortable” by requesting her to scratch his back. Describing the encounter as “creepy” and “disgusting” she added that the actor insisted on her doing it as he preferred “the way you do it.”

“I mentioned there was a back scratcher he could use instead. He said, ‘I prefer the way you do it.’ It was creepy, just disgusting,” she said in her statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To his defence, the actor admitted to requesting a back scratch from Graham “once or twice” but maintained that it was never done with “any disrespect.”

Next, Graham alleged that Robert referred to her as a “b****” twice or thrice during her employment, which she found “hurtful” and “demeaning.”

She detailed two instances of the alleged name-calling. One was when a fire broke out at the actor's NYC townhouse, and Graham was listed as an emergency contact. She stated that Robert berated her for attempting to remove her name from the security company's emergency contact list.

Second was in December 2017, when the actor was furious over not finding some Christmas presents in the office.

Graham's $12 million lawsuit was filed four years ago, shortly after Robert sued her for allegedly misusing the company's accounts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Robert's girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who has been entangled in the legal battle, slammed Graham as “psychotic” in her testimony on Thursday.

The trial, expected to last for two weeks, will be revealing the results of both the lawsuits, one by Graham on Robert and the other by the actor on Graham.