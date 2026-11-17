When Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond on Monday by Amazon MGM Studios, the new custodians of 007, there were mixed reactions worldwide, as with any new Bond. At 40, Pattinson is not just one of the oldest first-time Bonds; he is easily the most high-profile too. In the past, the role has helped nobodies and talented thespians to break through and find fame. But this time, the makers have gone a different route - casting a man who is already a household name worldwide. Robert Pattinson steps in as the new James Bond, Denis Villeneuve to direct next instalment. Robert Pattinson's franchise-conquering career Robert Pattinson was a star at 20. His small appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire two decades ago had the media calling him the ‘next Jude Law’ and the ‘British star of tomorrow’. Two years later, the Twilight films confirmed that. The actor spent much of his 20s in independent cinema, delivering acclaimed performances for arthouse auteurs before returning to big-budget spectacles with The Batman.

Robert Pattinson is both The Batman and James Bond.

For any actor, playing the Caped Crusader would be the highlight of their career. Nobody has ever topped that by playing the only more iconic character left - 007. But in between these two, Robert has been busy. He has appeared in The Odyssey, Tenet, and is set to be one of the antagonists in Dune: Part III. He is an Oscar contender (courtesy of The Odyssey and Primetime) and a recognisable face. This is in stark contrast to how the makers of James Bond have chosen their leading men up to now. But it seems that the Amazon MGM era of 007 will be different. How the previous Bonds stacked up

Deep Dive Why is Robert Pattinson's James Bond casting considered a break from tradition? How did previous James Bond actors become famous compared with Robert Pattinson? When is Robert Pattinson expected to make his first James Bond appearance?

Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan are all household names today. But they weren't when they were cast as MI6's most famous spy. The first Bond - Connery - was 31 when cast. He had acted onstage and in a spate of films, but his first leading role, in On the Fiddle, came just a year before his real breakthrough in the first-ever Bond film - Dr No. His successor, George Lazenby, was a virtual nobody. An auto mechanic who moonlighted as a model, he was selected by the producer Albert R. Broccoli after they were both at the same barbershop. The Australian actor played Bond in just one film - On Her Majesty's Secret Service - before declining to return.

James Bond was former auto mechanic George Lazenby's first acting role.

Roger Moore was arguably the most high-profile actor to play Bond. He was a TV star, best known for the long-running thriller series The Saint. But at 46, he was still virtually unknown outside the UK. His seven films as 007 changed that. His successor, Timothy Dalton, had been only a theatre actor till the age of 32. By the time he became Bond, he was best known for working in period dramas like Wuthering Heights and Mary, Queen of Scots. Pierce Brosnan, the Bond Millennials grew up with, had two major claims to fame before acquiring the license to kill. He was the lead in the TV series Remington Steele, and he played the ‘handsome boyfriend’ in Robin Williams' Mrs Doubtfire.

Daniel Craig was a supporting actor before being cast as James Bond

Daniel Craig was a little better known by the time he took over as Bond, but only for supporting roles in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Layer Cake. The casting of the 38-year-old caused the most controversy. Blonde and under 6 feet, his casting broke the mould of previous Bonds. He told The Associated Press that even he felt “incredibly flattered and deeply confused” by his selection. What this shift could mean Denis Villeneuve's Bond 26 is the first James Bond film under new management. The Broccolis, longtime producers of the spy series, handed over creative and operational control to Amazon MGM Studios in 2024 in a multibillion-dollar deal. In a casting process that lasted months, if not years, a host of actors auditioned, including Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, and Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor. Any of these names would have fit with the Bond star mould the Broccolis had created. But Amazon decided to go a different route. This isn't the first time a big star has been offered Bond. Richard Burton was the original choice before Sean Connery. Burt Reynolds was approached too. Clint Eastwood as approached when Sean Connery left. But they all declined. This time, Pattinson agreed.