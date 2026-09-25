CBFC cuts scene with frontal nudity, mutes obscene words in Robert Pattinson’s Primetime despite A certificate

Robert Pattinson’s Primetime released in India on September 25, but the film went through a few changes before reaching the big screen. The psychological crime thriller was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ certificate, with the board asking the makers to make cuts to certain scenes and add a warning before the film.

What changes did the CBFC ask for?

Robert Pattinson’s Primetime released in India on September 25, but the film went through a few changes before reaching the big screen.

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The CBFC examined Primetime only a few days before its scheduled release in India. The film was cleared for adult audiences after the makers made the changes requested by the board.

An anti-alcohol warning has been added as a static on-screen message, in line with the regulations around alcohol consumption and its depiction in films. The film also underwent a seven-second cut involving frontal nudity. The CBFC report specifically records the deletion as 7 seconds.

An alcohol brand name seen in the film has also been blurred. Two instances of obscene language were muted, with one word removed from each of the two separate cuts mentioned in the examination report.

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{{^usCountry}} The makers were also asked to add a 10-second disclaimer at the start of the film. The warning reads, “This film is strictly intended for adult audiences due to its sensitive theme and the disturbing nature of certain visuals and sequences. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers were also asked to add a 10-second disclaimer at the start of the film. The warning reads, “This film is strictly intended for adult audiences due to its sensitive theme and the disturbing nature of certain visuals and sequences. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.” {{/usCountry}}

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The revised submission also included some additions made voluntarily by the filmmakers. These changes added up to 46 seconds in total. The additions included 10 seconds of space for closed captions, a six-second marketing slide, a 12-second Lionsgate India logo and an 18-second moving logo for PVR-Inox Pictures. After the cuts, replacements and additions, the certified runtime of Primetime stands at 110 minutes and 15 seconds, which is approximately one hour, 50 minutes and 15 seconds.

Internet reacts

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The cuts did not go down well with viewers online, particularly because Primetime has already been given an ‘A’ certificate, meaning it is restricted to adult audiences. Several users on X questioned why further cuts were needed despite the film being certified for adults.

One user wrote, “Ruined my mood to go watch this film in the theatre.” Another wrote, “The movie has an adult rating but the CBFC is still adulterating.” A third user asked, “What's the point of being A rated IF THEY R STILL CUTTING SCENES.” Another criticised the increasing censorship, writing, “Need protests against cbfc tbh. Not good for cinema at all if the censorship keeps increasing at this pace.” One more user sarcastically wrote, “Yeah coz we are totally irresponsible people. The censor board looks at our public places and goes ‘Naah’.”

What is Primetime about?

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The film is set in 2006 and follows television journalist Chris Hansen as he works on To Catch a Predator, the NBC programme that made him widely known. The real-life show used hidden cameras to confront men suspected of trying to meet minors.

Primetime takes that chapter of Hansen’s career and turns it into a story about television, journalism and the pressure to turn real crime into compelling viewing. The film also looks at the line between reporting a story and turning it into entertainment.

Pattinson has spoken about how much time he spent studying the real Hansen before playing him. Referring to Hansen’s podcast Have a Seat With Chris Hansen, he told USA Today, “I must have listened to every single episode about 100 times,” He also explained why Hansen’s voice became such an important part of the performance: “Initially, I didn’t really think of his voice as being such an integral part of his persona. But you can really tell when you’re doing it wrong or right.”

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The actor has also revealed what specifically made him want to take on the role. Recalling a 2018 conversation between Hansen and comedian Theo Von, Pattinson said, “Theo was asking him: ‘Do you ever go to therapy?’ His answer to that made me want to do [the film]. He basically said, ‘No, I just bury everything really, really deep down inside.’ When you see someone who looks like they’re very poised all the time, your natural instinct is to think: ‘What’s behind the poise?’”

Who else stars in Primetime?

Primetime is directed by Lance Oppenheim, who is making his narrative feature debut after working primarily in documentaries. Ajon Singh has written the screenplay, which is based on Luke Dittrich’s 2007 Esquire article, Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die.

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The film is produced by A24, with Ari Aster among the producers. The cast also includes Merritt Wever as producer Andie Bender, Skyler Gisondo as a decoy actor, Phoebe Bridgers in her dramatic feature debut, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine and Anna Faris as Hansen’s first wife, Mary Joan.