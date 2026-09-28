Los Angeles, Hollywood star Robert Pattinson says it would be tough for his version of Batman to interact with other superheroes in filmmaker James Gunn's DC cinematic universe.

Robert Pattinson thinks his Batman will find it 'tough' to interact with other DC Universe characters

Pattinson is all set to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' follow up to the 2022 "The Batman", which was more of a crime noir than a standard superhero action film.

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"I think it would be kind of tough to have this version of Bruce outside of that world. It is one of the only characters, I guess, because of the length of the shoot, but also it is such a specific kind of , the tone of it gets inside you," the actor told LADbible outlet in an interview.

In the 2022 film, Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is shown in the second year as a vigilante in Gotham City as he hunts a sadistic serial killer named the Riddler, who is targeting the city's corrupt elite. Instead of using a public persona to hide his identity, Pattinson's Bruce is recluse and ignores his corporate duties and society.

Pattinson also struggled to separate his normal life from his vigilante persona, letting Batman consume his entire existence.

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{{^usCountry}} "I remember that happened to me the last time I did it, it took a while. You're just in the dark, the whole time. Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can't see anything for like months. It does affect you, like you feel strange afterwards," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I remember that happened to me the last time I did it, it took a while. You're just in the dark, the whole time. Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can't see anything for like months. It does affect you, like you feel strange afterwards," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Batman Part II" is in the production stage and is set to release on February 18, 2028.

In an interview with the Collider, Pattinson said the movie would be a "real left turn from the first film.

"The first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another… It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I'm excited to see how it turns out," said "The Odyssey" star.

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The DC extended unverse features superheroes such as the Superman, the Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Shazam.

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