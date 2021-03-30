Russell Crowe joins Thor: Love and Thunder cast, shares pic with Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Russell Crowe has boarded the cast of Marvel Studios' much-anticipated superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to Deadline, Crowe will appear in an unspecified role in the upcoming fourth instalment in the Thor franchise. Russell took to Instagram to share a photo with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Elsa also shared the pictures and wrote, "Great night at the rugby with @ssfcrabbitohs #russellecrowe and good friends!"

The film, directed by filmmaker-writer Taika Waititi, is currently in production in Australia. It marks actor Chris Hemsworth's return as the titular superhero.

Actors Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are reprising their roles of Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. Hollywood star Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan are also part of the cast.

Waititi has penned the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.

Russell was recently tapped to star opposite Zac Efron in Peter Farrelly's The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which was just acquired. On top of that, he was most recently seen in the Solstice Studios thriller Unhinged.

Russell's father, John Alexander Crowe, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. The Hollywood star shared the news of his father's demise on microblogging site Twitter.

"I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away," the he tweeted.

The Australian actor said his father died at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales.