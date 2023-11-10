SAG strike ends: Here's when your favorite shows, Stranger Things to Avatar 3, will return

After a good five-month duration, the Hollywood strike has finally come to an end, paving the way for fans to anticipate upcoming television shows and films. Actors are about to return to work following the recent agreement between the chief representatives of the major Hollywood studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) as per the recent updates.

Popular web series and movie in line to start shooting post-Hollywood strike conclusion

Hollywood writers and their supporters from the SAG AFTRA actors' union walk the picket line outside Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

The recent report suggests that, actors are now free to quickly return to both film production and promotion, despite the fact the formal validation of the deal is still pending and the specifics of the contract are still unknown. The union in a message on Thursday said "Effective immediately, all SAG-AFTRA members should fulfill their contractual obligations and return to work,".

"This agreement truly gives us a reason to celebrate," stated Fran Drescher, the President of SAG-AFTRA, in an interview with CNN on Thursday. "How I feel is great relief and happiness that we stood firm, we held our ground, and we got a historic and seminal contract at a point in history where it was necessary," she added.

Following the update, actor Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things took to his Instagram story to write "WE DID IT!!!". The globally hit web series was about to start filming the fifth and the final installment but was hit hard with the strike obligations.

The release dates for the next three installments of James Cameron's hugely successful Avatar series have been adjusted by Disney. Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 now have different release dates scheduled for the years 2025, 2029, and 2031 respectively. Marvel has also changed the release dates of Thunderbolts, Blade, and Captain America: Brave New World.

A four-month hiatus was imposed on the much-anticipated superhero sequel, Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It will, nevertheless, resume before Thanksgiving.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim also saw a rescheduling. While hile Warner Bros has also pushed back the release dates of Dune 2 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to April 12, 2024.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in a conversation with EXTRA said "New inroads were carved everywhere. And that's what this moment was really about. It was essential that artificial intelligence be barricaded, with a lot of protections for the members. And, you know, it was very important that we found a new stream of revenue to try and level the playing field when it comes to compensation for the members that work the streaming channels”.