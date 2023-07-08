Salma Hayek, 56, flaunts bikini body in pool workout. Watch video

Salma Hayek expressed her gratitude towards her 25 million Instagram followers by sharing a sultry workout video. Age-defying Salma Hayek. (Image Credit: Instagram/Salma Hayek)

The 56-year-old actress, known for her role in "Frida," thanked her loyal fans for their continuous “love & support.”

In the caption of the bikini-clad clip, Hayek wrote, “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you so much to every single one of you.🙏.”

Acknowledging her followers' preference for her bikini pictures, Hayek decided to treat them to a bikini workout.

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout [sic] for you all… I hate exercising-but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water.”

The video began with the “House of Gucci” star diving into an indoor swimming pool, showcasing her ample chest in a tiny triangle bikini top. She then engaged in water aerobics, splashing around with enthusiasm.

The workout continued with clips of the Oscar nominee doing crunches on the steps and performing side leg kicks. Finally, Hayek concluded the workout with her favorite form of cardio—dancing. The song "Radio" by Lana Del Rey was playing in the background throughout the video.

Hayek's seemingly ageless appearance left her fans in awe

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, with one follower remarking, “She is aging like fine wine!”

Another fan recalled, “Met her in the late 1990s. She barely ages!”

The sultry video even captured the attention of rapper Drake, who urged, “Let’s get her to 50M asap.”

Just a few days prior to the workout video, Hayek had caused a frenzy among her fans by posting a photo wearing the same colorful patchwork bikini in celebration of National Bikini Day.

The picture showcased the ‘Grown Ups’ star's smoldering gaze as she posed in the pool with water up to her thighs. She accessorized the vibrant swimsuit with gold, three-tiered earrings, and her wedding ring, highlighting her glamorous style.

Hayek is known for her bold and candid social media presence, often sharing intimate moments with her followers. Recently, she posted a series of steamy sauna photos during World Wellbeing Week.

In these photos, she confidently posed in a sauna, using only small white towels to cover her private parts while lying on a wooden bench.

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek,” the post reads.

Despite frequently receiving praise for her youthful looks, Hayek is also open about her changing appearance. She proudly shares photos that reveal her graying hair and aging lines, embracing the natural process of getting older.