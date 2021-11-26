Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual woman in Downton Abbey director Philip John’s next Arrangements of Love

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey.

Variety reports that the project will be produced by Sunitha Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of the Korean comedy Miss Granny. She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency.

Samantha told the publication, “I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.” The project is expected to go on the floors from August 2022.

Samantha was last seen playing a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the second season of the hit web series, The Family Man. She played a character called Raji, and her performance was well-received.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently agreed to do a special song in Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. This is the first time in her career that she will be seen doing a special dance number.

Samantha is also awaiting the release of the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha recently announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya after months of rumours about issues between them. Since their split, she has been busy travelling. She first travelled to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra.