Sandra Bullock is 'so grateful' for people's support after partner Bryan Randall's death: Something so heartbreaking...

Actor Sandra Bullock is 'grateful' for getting support from people following the death of her partner Bryan Randall. As per People, Sandra witnessed the ‘incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing’. Bryan died, earlier this month, after a three-year private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 57. (Also Read | Who was Bryan Randall? Sandra Bullock’s late partner was a photographer and model)

Sandra's reaction to those who made donations

Quoting a source, The People reported, "It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way. She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others."

Increase in donations to ALS Association

As per the report, his family had asked for donations, instead of flowers, to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital. A spokesperson for the ALS Association told PEOPLE that 'an additional $50,000' was raised from donors in honour of Bryan.

About Bryan Randall's death

He died on August 5 after a three-year battle with ALS, his family previously said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. ALS is a rare disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles.

In a statement, his family had said, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

How Sandra and Bryan met

According to People, Sandra met Bryan when he was hired to capture her son Louis' birthday party in 2015. They went public with their relationship later that year by making an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding. Sandra, who is mother to two adopted children -- Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10, had talked about her relationship with Bryan during a 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk opposite Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, (Bryan's) older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she had said.

