Sean 'Diddy' Combs patting down Justin Bieber seemingly to check if he is wearing a wire has fans disgusted

Rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy is in prison for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The rapper's arrest and trial has shaken the Hollywood elites, many of whom were friends with him. Singer Justin Bieber has often called Diddy one of his mentors and the young star is reportedly 'disgusted' by the allegations. However, many have theorised that Bieber ay have been a victim and not a co-conspirator of Diddy. A recently-resurfaced video has added spark to that speculation. (Also read: Justin Bieber ‘in hard place mentally’ after Diddy's arrest: He is completely 'disgusted’) Diddy appears to be patting down Justin Bieber in a 3-year-old video to check for a wire. The video went viral again recently

Did Diddy check Justin Bieber for a wire?

An old video of a meeting between Justin Bieber and Diddy from 2021 has resurfaced. The video shows Diddy getting out of a vehicle and then greeting Justin Bieber with a hug before patting him down on his chest and torso a few times. The video had been posted in 2021 by Jutsin himself on his Instagram. On Thursday, Daily Mail reshared the video with the title: 'Disturbing video of Diddy with Justin Bieber'.

The accompanying caption read: "A resurfaced video of Diddy and Justin Bieber hugging has sparked speculation that Diddy was checking to see if the pop star was wearing a wire."

The video has fans disgusted. Many of them commenting that it was an uncomfortable watch in light of recent developments. "I can’t even , it’s hurtful to even look at it," wrote one fan. Another said, "The body language says it all! From smiling to a frown in two seconds. JB shakes his head no. Like no I’m not wearing a wire." However, many asked media to stop with the speculations as well. "If he was abused, it’s his story to tell," summed up one comment.

The controversy around Diddy

Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is a popular American rapper was arrested earlier this year on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking based on allegations that go back to 2008. An indictment alleges Combs coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violent acts including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings. Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges lodged against him last month.