Sebastian Stan jokes he hasn’t watched Spider-Man as he doesn’t ‘support Tom’

Spider-Man: No Way Home proved to be the biggest hit of 2022, earning over a billion dollars at the box office worldwide. Given its success, there are very few movie buffs who are yet to see the movie. However, in a recent interview Marvel actor Sebastian Stan revealed he is yet to see the film and then jokingly dropped a bombshell on why: he doesn’t support the film’s lead Tom Holland.

Sebastian plays the role of Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His most recent outing as the character was in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In a recent interview while promoting his new film The 355, Sebastian said he hadn’t yet watched NO Way Home. “I haven't seen it because I haven't been to a theatre. I haven't managed to go to a theatre yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing how all of them are going to interact in that one movie,” he told Jake's Takes.

Sebastian has appeared with Tom Holland- who plays Spider-Man in the MCU- in several movies starting with Captain America: Civil War. However, there is a running joke in the MCU that Sebastian and co-star Anthony Mackie- who plays Falcon- do not like Tom Holland. Taking that forward, Sebastian said the reason he hasn’t watched the film is its lead. He added, “But I typically don't like to support Tom Holland, so it's difficult. I just... I support the films but not him so much.”

When the show’s host joked that he could watch the film without any of Tom’s parts, Sebastian said, “I could use that to go to the concession stand and then come back.”

Sebastian Stan will soon be seen in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, a series based on the sex tape scandal involving actor Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Sebastian plays Tommy Lee in the series, which co-star Lily James as Pamela.

