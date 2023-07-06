Sensational update in Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro's death, from his mother

A sensational update has come in the death of Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez 's death. Leandro's mother Drena De Niro has claimed fentanyl-laced pills to be the reason behind the 19-year-old's demise.

Leandro's death was discovered by his friend who went to visit him at the young actor's New York City apartment(File)

On Tuesday, Leandro's mother Drena responded to an Instagram user's inquiry about the cause of her son's death. Drena commented: “Someone sold him[Leandro] fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

“So for all these people still f–king around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever,” added Drena.

Leandro's death was discovered by his friend who went to visit him at the young actor's New York City apartment, after not hearing from him for a few days. Law enforcement authorities had revealed that both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near Leandro's body.

Meanwhile, Leandro's death is being probed as a possible drug overdose case, said police sources. The toxicology report is still awaited.

According to a report by New York Post, NYPD detectives in Narcotics Borough Manhattan South have been brought in to investigate Leandro's death. The detectives might probe who, if anyone, provided the drugs to the young actor.

On Sunday, the day Leandro was found dead in his apartment, his mother had taken to Instagram and shared an emotional post for her beloved son.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," wrote Drena on Instagram on Sunday night.

