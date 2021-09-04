Shang-Chi day 1 box office: Marvel film mints 3.25 cr, beats BellBottom's opening day collection

Marvel Studios made a comeback in India with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home released. The film, released on Friday, has collected ₹3.25 crore net on its first day despite theatres in Maharashtra remaining shut.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, “#Marvel brings cheer to the #Indian #BO, yet again… #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings - the new superhero film - takes a heroic start… Emerges first choice of moviegoers in #India… Biz expected to grow over weekend… Fri ₹3.25 cr Nett. #India biz. All versions. #ShangChi.”

In the US, Shang-Chi's Thursday previews were lower than Black Widow. According to Variety, Shang-Chi collected $8.8 million on preview night, as compared to Black Widow's $13.2 million. But the latest Marvel movie did beat F9's $7.1 million opening night collections.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings became the second big film to get a theatrical release in India after BellBottom, following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Akshay Kumar starred opened to a box office collection of ₹2.75 crore.

Although Shang-Chi became the first Marvel film to hit the theatres in India after the pandemic, the studio had released Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in limited theatres in the US and streamed the film on the Disney+ Hotstar platform in India.

Hindustan Times' review called the film as ‘Marvel’s best solo film since Black Panther.’ Speaking about Simu Liu's performance, the review read: “As both an action star and as a dramatic performer, Simu Liu is a natural; he possesses all the qualities that Marvel looks for while casting its net for leading men and women — an easy charisma, a strong physical presence, and most importantly, instant relatability. As good as Liu is in his scenes with both his father and his best friend Katy (Awkwafina), the truest indication of his talents comes in a genuinely moving third-act admission by Shang-Chi.”

Shang-Chi becomes Marvel's first film with an all-Asian cast. While Simu Liu plays the titular role, Shang-Chi also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.