Sharon Stone opens up about 1980s harassment ordeal involving a Sony executive

In a candid interview on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, legendary actress Sharon Stone revealed a harrowing experience of sexual harassment she endured during her early days in Hollywood. The incident, which she described as traumatic, occurred in the early 1980s before her career skyrocketed with iconic roles in films like "Total Recall" and "Casino."

FILE - Courage Award recipient Sharon Stone poses at "An Unforgettable Evening," benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 16, 2023. Stone's collection of paintings are on view through Dec. 3 at the C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Conn. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stone's emotional account begins with her anticipation as she arrives to meet a senior executive from Sony Pictures. The Oscar nominee shared that the executive showered her with compliments about her appearance and had her excitedly waiting in his office. However, the encounter took a disturbing turn when he abruptly exposed himself to her.

The actress recalls, "And then he came walking right up in front of me and he said: 'But first...' and he took his penis right out in my face." She further stated that she reacted with a mix of laughter and tears, a response borne out of sheer hysteria.

Stone explained, "I couldn't stop because I became hysterical." To her relief, the executive eventually put away his genitals and retreated behind his desk. She believed he had left the room and remained in a state of shock until his secretary arrived to lead her out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Remarkably, Stone did not disclose the identity of the executive but did mention that this distressing incident was not an isolated one during her career. In the interview, she reflected on the broader issue of sexual harassment within the entertainment industry.

Sharon Stone's revelations serve as a grim reminder of the pervasive problem of sexual harassment in Hollywood. The actress previously discussed her experiences with sexual misconduct in her 2021 memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," revealing that she had been pressured by producers to engage in sexual relationships with her male co-stars to improve onscreen chemistry.

As of now, Sony Pictures has not responded to Sharon Stone's claims, but her courage in sharing her story underscores the importance of addressing these issues and creating a safer, more respectful working environment for all within the industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}