It has been almost 20 years since Sienna Miller first visited India, but the memories of the days she spent here are fresh in the actor’s mind. The actor, currently starring in the legal drama War, talks to Hindustan Times about her 2007 visit to Mumbai and what it helped her learn about the country.

Sienna Miller recalls her India visit

Sienna Miller, currently starring in War, talks to HT about her 2007 India visit. (File Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) (AFP)

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Sienna Miller’s visit to India was most unusual for a Hollywood star. She wasn’t in the country to promote a film or a show, but as an ambassador for Global Cool, a climate change advocacy group. Her week-long visit focused on raising awareness about climate change and lobbying for legislative change in India, with an emphasis on environmental issues. For this, the actor visited various places, including Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum.

Recalling the visit, Sienna says, “I think India is the most incredible country, and I have been to many other places as well, apart from the slums in Mumbai. We were going there to get legislation changed around climate change.”

During her trip, Sienna met several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who supported her cause. “I teamed up with lots of Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan. It was a really enlightening trip,” the actor says.

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Sienna Miller with Amitabh Bachchan during her visit to India in 2007.

{{^usCountry}} The 44-year-old admits the country has changed since she visited all those years ago and makes no secret of her admiration for it. “India is such a rapidly growing economy. It’s such a huge part of the world. It’s got a much bigger film industry than anywhere else in the world. It’s an incredible place, and I loved seeing it. I loved the people that I met, and I would love to spend more time there,” says Sienna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 44-year-old admits the country has changed since she visited all those years ago and makes no secret of her admiration for it. “India is such a rapidly growing economy. It’s such a huge part of the world. It’s got a much bigger film industry than anywhere else in the world. It’s an incredible place, and I loved seeing it. I loved the people that I met, and I would love to spend more time there,” says Sienna. {{/usCountry}}

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Sienna Miller in War

The actor is currently starring in the HBO legal drama War, where she plays a Hollywood star going through a very public divorce. The show stars Dominic West as her estranged husband, a tech billionaire. Created by George Kay, War also stars Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Pip Torrens, Nina Sosanya, Archie Renaux, and Nick Mohammed. The series premiered on HBO and HBO Max on October 1. It is streaming in India on JioHotstar.