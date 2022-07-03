Simu Liu reveals his BTS 'bias' is RM, praises 'the heart and soul' of group: 'What’s not to love?' Watch

Actor Simu Liu, who featured in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has revealed that his 'bias' among the BTS members is leader RM, also known as Rap Monster. Recently, in an interview, Simu also praised RM and called him 'the heart and soul' of the group. Simu lauded RM for assuming the responsibility of being 'the mouthpiece of BTS'. RM is the stage name of Kim Namjoon. (Also Read | BTS: Did you know RM's song Fantastic featured in 2015 film Fantastic Four?)

This isn't the first time that Simu has spoken about being a fan of BTS. In May 2018, a fan tweeted a few of the Kim’s Convenience cast and asked if they liked BTS. Simu had replied, "Everyday we vibin'/ mic drop BAM." The line is from the BTS song Mic Drop. Over the years, Simu has time and again asserted that he likes the group.

Recently speaking with Jason Y, Simu said, "My bias is Rap Monster. I’ll tell you why. He feels very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group. The White House!" He continued, “He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and also, you know, one of the producers of the group as well … I mean what’s not to love?"

Last year, in one of the videos, shared online Simu was seen dancing to BTS and Halsey's song Boy With Luv. As he did the hook step, he said, "I don't know it's something like that, right?" After BTS won at the American Music Awards of 2021, Simu also liked a post about the group winning.

Simu features with Woody Harrelson and Djimon Hounsou in the fact-based narrative thriller film Last Breath. Directed by Alex Parkinson, the film follows a diver who is stranded on bottom of the North Sea. The film's script has been penned by Mitchell LaFortune. He will also star in Barbie along with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, and Hari Nef among others. Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing it. Produced by Warner Bros., the film will hit the theatres in July 2023.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently announced that they are taking a break to focus on group as well as solo activities. After the announcement, J-Hope released his song More from his upcoming album Jack In The Box. Jungkook released his and Charlie Puth's song Left and Right.

