Sinners crosses $200 million mark at the domestic box office in fourth week

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has broken all the odds and emerged as a true winner at the box office. Despite a big release a week after its release in Marvel's Thunderbolts, the horror drama has shown no sign of slowing down at the US box office. As per the latest update by The Hollywood Reporter, the Michael B. Jordan-starrer has now crossed the $200 million mark in its fourth weekend at the domestic box office. (Also read: Sinners: Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan film equals Avatar's 16-year-old record in dazzling box office run) Michael B. Jordan stars in a double role in Sinners.

Sinners crosses $200 million

The report states that Sinners had an overall collection of $199.8 million by the end of Friday in North America. It crossed the $200 million mark on Saturday, which is a box office milestone for the Warner Bros. release. Sinners has crossed the box office collection of Captain America: Brave New World in North America, and is only behind A Minecraft Movie in terms of the highest grossing movie of 2025. A Minecraft Movie collected $402 million domestically.

Moreover, A Minecraft Movie had an astounding $900 million haul globally and is slowly heading towards the 1 billion mark. In comparison, Sinners has made $250.8 million so far.

About Sinners

Also starring Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Caton, Sinners is a horror film that blends racial segregation in Jim Crow America with elements of vampire lore. The film received strong positive reviews upon release along with word of mouth praise from avid fans on social media.

Director Ryan Coogler penned an emotional open letter to thank fans for their love and support for the film. "We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can… I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don’t get to do what we do if you don’t show up,” he said. From Pedro Pascal to Tom Cruise, several Hollywood stars praised the film and congratulated the makers on its success.