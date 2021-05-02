Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate two years of Las Vegas wedding with unseen photos, Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate two years of Las Vegas wedding with unseen photos, Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo

As Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating two years of their impromptu Las Vegas wedding, they shared never-seen-before pictures on Instagram. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas first, before their second wedding in France, nearly two months later.

Two years ago, actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got married in an impromptu ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas, after the Billboard Music Awards. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary, she took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photos. One of them featured her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, the wife of Joe’s brother, singer Nick Jonas.

“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” Sophie wrote in the caption of her post. In the first picture, she and Joe were seen taking a dip in the swimming pool, with their clothes still on. There were also photos of them kissing as newlyweds, goofing around and turning DJs at the after-party.

In one of the images, Sophie was seen with the other ‘J-sisters’, Priyanka and Danielle Jonas. She and Priyanka were seen wearing white bathrobes.

Joe also shared never-seen-before pictures on Instagram, as he wished Sophie. “Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet,” he wrote. Most of the pictures posted by him were of them inside a pool.

Sophie and Joe’s Las Vegas wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Fans found out about the secret nuptials when DJ-record producer Diplo posted visuals of the ceremony on social media. The couple exchanged marital vows again in a grand ceremony in France almost two months later. They welcomed a baby girl, Willa, in July last year.

Also see: Saif Ali Khan at 21 looks just like his son Ibrahim Ali Khan in this vintage clip with Kajol

Earlier, in an interview with People magazine, Priyanka talked about her ‘double duty’ as a bridesmaid and flower girl at Joe and Sophie’s Las Vegas wedding. “All I can say is it’s such a Joe and Sophie thing to do. I mean, trust them to pull something like this off. They’re so carefree, so fun, and this is so representative of who they are, you know? It was just so special to be there,” she said.

