Spencer trailer out, fans predict Oscar for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana act: 'You're doing amazing sweetie'

The first teaser trailer for Pablo Larrain's Spencer is out. The film stars Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana Spencer, more commonly known as Princess Diana.

The film is set over just a short Christmas holiday that Diana spent with her royal in-laws at their estate in Sandringham. She is battling a crushing eating disorder and her marriage with Prince Charles is falling apart. The teaser does not delve much into the events, nor does it feature much dialogue but gives a glimpse into the chaotic, pensive, lonely but seemingly beautiful life that the late princess once lived.

The official synopsis reads:

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Fans of Kristen Stewart have already given her their approval, specially lauding her accent in the last shot. "KStew coming for her Oscar nomination," read a comment on YouTube. "The accent is so good I wanna hear more," wrote another.

Pablo Larrain is known for his Academy Award-nominated films No (starring Gael García Bernal) and Jackie (starring Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy). His series Lisey's Story, starring Jullianne Moore was also released earlier this year.

Speaking to Deadline, Pablo said, "We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale."

He continued, "When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself, it's a big, big decision. A fairy tale upside down. I've always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie."

Kristen will act in the film opposite Poldark star Jack Farthing who will portray Prince Charles. The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris.