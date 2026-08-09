Spider-Man Brand New Day out-earns all Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vijay films in India; races towards all-time record

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in theatres last week, it shattered records that were considered untouchable. For one, it surpassed Avengers Endgame’s opening weekend mark in North America. In India, its opening weekend was on par with blockbusters like Pathaan and Animal. Now, in barely 11 days, it has managed to achieve something that only a handful of films (Hollywood or Indian) have achieved at the Indian box office - a ₹400-crore run. And judging by its second weekend numbers, it is far from slowing down anytime soon.

Spider-Man Brand India New Day box office collection

Spider-Man Brand New Day: Zendaya as MJ with Tom Holland's masked superhero in a still.

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Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man opened at ₹60 crore net in India, the best ever by a Hollywood film. It eventually grossed ₹254 crore net in the country in its opening weekend. After a stellar run through the first week, Brand New Day added ₹15 crore on its second Friday and a fabulous ₹31 crore on Saturday. This took its India net collection to ₹380 crore in 10 days. On Sunday, the film had earned ₹11 crore by 2 PM, taking its India collection to ₹391 crore net ($49.2 million gross). The film is likely to end Sunday at around ₹420 crore net ($53 million gross). It seems to be well on course to break Avengers: Endgame’s mark of $61 million, the highest collection by a Hollywood film in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day beats Salman, Aamir’s biggest hits

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{{^usCountry}} The ₹400-crore run by Spider-Man: Brand New Day is historic. So far, only Avatar: The Way of Water has earned ₹400 crore in India. Brand New Day will beat its mark of ₹403 crore by Sunday evening. But Hollywood is no longer the film’s competition. Its pace of earning is challenging some of the highest-grossing Indian films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ₹400-crore run by Spider-Man: Brand New Day is historic. So far, only Avatar: The Way of Water has earned ₹400 crore in India. Brand New Day will beat its mark of ₹403 crore by Sunday evening. But Hollywood is no longer the film’s competition. Its pace of earning is challenging some of the highest-grossing Indian films. {{/usCountry}}

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By Sunday, Brand New Day has earned more at the Indian box office than any film starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, or Vijay. Salman’s highest-grossing film in India is Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹320 crore), while Vijay’s top grosser is Leo ( ₹341 crore). Aamir sits a bit higher than the two with Dangal having earned ₹387 crore in India. Brand New Day has now beaten all these films, and is on course to catch up to Pathaan ( ₹543 crore) and Animal ( ₹554 crore). Given its pace, it won’t be a surprise if it leaves behind Shah Rukh’s highest-grosser Jawan ( ₹640 crore) behind as well before it ends its run. Spider-Man: Brand New Day still has over 13000 shows in 4000 screens across India, and it has no competition before Toxic releases on August 26.

All about the film

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Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.