Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: Tom Holland film storms past $1.2 billion; breaks Avengers Endgame's week 1 record

Spider-Man is weaving a web of success at the box office with a record-breaking first week worldwide. Tom Holland’s latest adventure as the friendly neighbourhood superhero - Spider-Man: Brand New Day - has become the fastest to half a billion dollars in North America, beating a mark set by Avengers: Endgame. In the process, it has also sailed past $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office update

Tom Holland attends the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27 (REUTERS)

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Brand New Day had a record-breaking debut in North America, as the Tom Holland-starrer shattered Endgame’s long-held record of $355 million opening with its own start of $360 million. This included the biggest paid preview haul and the biggest day 1 ever. Globally, the film crossed $900 million in its opening weekend, the second-biggest global opening ever. In just six days, Spider-Man Brand New Day crossed $1 billion, again becoming the second-fastest to do so.

By Thursday, the film had amassed an astonishing $508 million in North America, including $27 million on its first Thursday, a new record. This makes Brand New Day the first film to earn over half a billion dollars in its opening week domestically, beating Avengers: Endgame again. Internationally, the film has earned over $740 million so far, taking its global haul to a more-than-impressive $1.25 billion.

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{{^usCountry}} In just one week, Brand New Day has entered the top 30 highest-grossing films of all time. Given the current projections for week 2, the Marvel-Sony superhero adventure should enter the top 10 by the end of this week. Brand New Day is being pegged to easily cross $2 billion and is expected by many to become only the third film to breach the $2.5 billion mark. All about Spider-Man Brand New Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In just one week, Brand New Day has entered the top 30 highest-grossing films of all time. Given the current projections for week 2, the Marvel-Sony superhero adventure should enter the top 10 by the end of this week. Brand New Day is being pegged to easily cross $2 billion and is expected by many to become only the third film to breach the $2.5 billion mark. All about Spider-Man Brand New Day {{/usCountry}}

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Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.

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The film has been praised by critics and audiences for its comic-accurate tone, faithfulness to subject matter, and an organic way to integrate other Marvel properties like the X-Men, Punisher, and Hulk.