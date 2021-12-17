Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Spider-Man: No Way Home beats all other Spidey movies' Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb ratings. Here's a ranking
hollywood

Spider-Man: No Way Home beats all other Spidey movies' Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb ratings. Here's a ranking

Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home has so far garnered the highest ratings on IMDb among all the Spider-Man movies. Check out its scores.
Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU movie.
Updated on Dec 17, 2021 10:41 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Spider-Man No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has registered the highest-ever scores on IMDb among all the Spider-Man movies. The film currently has a 9.2/10 rating on the platform, based on over 51,140 votes. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei among others.

Spider-Man No Way Home is the third film in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts. Until now, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released in 2017 had the highest IMDb rating of 8.4/10. 

Here are the IMDb ratings of all the Spiderman movies:

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10

Spider-Man 3 (2007) has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10

Spider-Man 2 (2004) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

Spider-Man (2002) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

RELATED STORIES

On Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: No Way Home performed similarly. The film earned a ‘fresh' score on the review aggregator website. It got a 95% score, again, higher than all others in the franchise.

Spider-Man movies' Rotten Tomatoes scores, shared on Twitter.

As per a Bloomberg report, forecasters expect the film from Sony Group and Walt Disney's Marvel division to gross more than $190 million over the weekend in North America, and at least one thinks receipts could top $200 million. Sony itself predicts $130 million.

Also Read | Spider-Man No Way Home review: Marvel, Tom Holland's Spidey-spectacle offers never a dull moment, but rarely a great one

The Hindustan Times review read, "No Way Home picks up immediately after the events of 2019’s Far From Home, with a freshly outed Peter Parker, after Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio broadcasted Spider-Man’s real identity to the entire world. A bewildering media frenzy follows, involving Peter and his loved ones being engulfed by criminal investigations and public trials. Spider-Man becomes a divisive celebrity figure with adoring fans and detractors who resent him. In short, he becomes ‘the most popular person in the world’. Odd, considering I don't remember MCU Spidey being presented as a particularly well-known, world-renowned figure. He was just another hero in a world bursting with them."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tom holland spider-man no way home spider-man zendaya
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP