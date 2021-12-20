Spider-Man: No Way Home mid-credits and end-credits scenes explained

Spider-Man: No Way Home SPOILERS AHEAD:

Latest Marvel release Spider-Man: No Way Home comes with a mid-credit and a post-credit scene and both are potentially tied to future films in the MCU. Let’s take a look at each of these sequences separately and what significance they may hold for the future of the heroes and villains in the Marvel universe.

The mid-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home introduces Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom to the MCU. The character has been seen in two stand-alone films – Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) but since the rights to Venom are owned by Sony, it hadn’t crossed over to the MCU, not fully at least. The Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene had implied that Venom and Eddie Brock had somehow crossed over to the MCU. Events in No Way Home and made it clear that it happened when Doctor Strange’s spell to make people forget Spider-Man’s secret identity was botched, bringing several beings from other universes into the MCU.

The No Way Home mid-credits scene takes that forward, showing Eddie Brock in a bar, asking the bartender about the recent events of this new universe. Their conversation has references to Iron Man, Thanos and the blip. But before Eddie can pay for his drink, he vanishes, most likely back to his original universe as Doctor Strange completes his spell to make people forget Peter Parker. There is a catch though. As the scene ends, we see a tiny portion of the symbiote Venom has remained in this universe. Could this have bearings on the MCU? Could we see Venom fighting Spider-Man (or other heroes) in a future Marvel film? Only time will tell. But with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige having hinted at a potential new Spider-Man trilogy, it is possible Venom could have a role to play there.

After the credits end, Marvel did something they haven’t so far, by introducing not a scene but a full teaser for one of their upcoming films. The end-credits ‘scene’ for No Way Home is actually a full-length trailer for Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, which is slated to release in May 2022.

This contains spoilers for not just No Way Home but also for the Disney+ series WandaVision and potentially even What If? So, if you haven’t seen those shows either, stop reading.

The trailer for Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness shows how Doctor Strange’s botched spell in No Way Home has fractured the multiverse and he has to enlist the help of Wanda to fight that. Strange and Wanda's conversation refers to Westview, the town Wanda called home in WandaVision and we also get a glimpse at Wanda's Scarlet Witch avatar.

However, the biggest reveal of the trailer is Strange coming face-to-face with an evil version of himself. Now, it remains unclear if this evil Strange is Strange Supreme, a variant of Strange we were introduced to in What If? Considering that Strange Supreme spent all his time trapped in a bubble universe, this may just be a new character but it certainly will get Marvel fans hyped up about the film. Interestingly, Marvel still hasn’t released the trailer for The Multiverse of Madness online. It is likely they will post it once the No Way Home craze has calmed down.

