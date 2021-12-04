Spider-Man No Way Home: Theatre websites crash; unable to book tickets, MCU fans say, ‘this is the fight of our lives’

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man No Way Home, MCU fans faced an obstacle as movie ticket websites crashed. Taking to Twitter, earlier this week, fans claimed that several of them were unable to book tickets for the movie as the theatre sites crashed.

A Spider-Man No Way Home fan tweeted, “Aaaahh all the sites have crashed for #NoWayHome Tickets #SpiderMan." "We did it, fam. We crashed basically every site that could be selling tickets to #SpiderMan. Proud of us," wrote another person.

An MCU fan said on Twitter, "Been trying to get NWH tickets since they dropped and @Fandango keeps crashing on us #SpiderMan." "I got to select my #SpiderMan seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not. Backed out, chose other seats, then didn’t even give me the A-List option. Waited in line again, and now it crashed lmao," said a fan. Meanwhile, a user shared a meme:

According to ComicBook.com ticket-selling platforms for Fandango, Regal, and AMC were taken offline following a surge in ticket booking, followed shortly by the Alamo Drafthouse website. AMC later shared a waiting queue, allowing fans a chance to buy tickets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in the US theatres on December 17 and in India on December 16. The film is Spider-Man/Peter Parker's third solo adventure. It stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marissa Tomei and others.

The film, the third in the series from director Jon Watts, will also feature Spider-Man villain actors Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred as Doctor Octopus and Jamie as Electro.

Recently, producer Amy Pascal in an interview with Fandango spoke about the movie and said, "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Earlier, Tom told GQ magazine, "Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well because he is an important part of my life. If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."