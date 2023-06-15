Spider-Man producer reveals whether Peter Parker and Miles Morales would team up

Tom Holland has admitted that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best Spider-Man movie ever made so far. Would Spider-Man fans then see Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Shameik Moore's Miles Morales in the same film? Like the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, that's also an open-ended question. (Also Read: Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse review: Delightful superhero movie trapped within a conventional franchise sequel)

Will we see Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Spider-Verse's Miles Morales team up?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said that while Miles Morales' Spider-Verse franchise and Tom Holland's Peter Parker franchise are "completely separate words," she cannot dismiss the idea of merging the two. "Never say no to anything," says Pascal, before hinting that there's a long way to go before that happens, as she has a lot of movies to make for each one separately.

Future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same interview, Tom confirmed that there's indeed a fourth part of his Spider-Man franchise. He's been having meetings with Amy, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and they've been mulling on the question, 'Why would we do this again?' And Tom said that they seemed to have found the answer.

But the prospect doesn't come without apprehension. “There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life," Tom said.

Fate of previous Spider-Men

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andrew Garfield, who preceded Tom as the superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, was dropped after the second film underperformed at the box office. Tom said that he admires Andrew for bouncing back with his acting career after that major setback, earning two Oscar nominations in the process.

Tobey Maguire also enjoyed a successful franchise as the first Spider-Man, that lasted three parts. The three actors who've played Spider-Men recently united on screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland has revealed that the three of them have a WhatsApp group called 'Spider-Boys.' "We have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers," Holland said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON