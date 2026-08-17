"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" continued dominating the North American box office, drawing an additional $70 million in ticket sales on its third weekend on the big screen, according to industry estimates.

Spidey swings high for third weekend in N. American box office

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The superhero film fronted by Tom Holland and real-life wife Zendaya has brought in more than $2 billion globally since its July 31 release, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

It is now Sony Picture's highest-ever grossing film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The latest Marvel blockbuster had the biggest debut weekend of all time at the domestic box office, when it earned $360 million topping Disney's 2019 "Avengers: Endgame" for the record on a non-adjusted-for-inflation basis.

The film, which was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, follows Peter Parker as he struggles with changes to his powers and lives in isolation after erasing his identity.

Spider-Man works to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend, MJ , and his best friend Ned , while fighting off a new force threatening New York City.

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{{^usCountry}} Trailing Spidey by some distance was Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey" which brought in $23.2 million domestically for Universal in its fifth weekend on screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trailing Spidey by some distance was Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey" which brought in $23.2 million domestically for Universal in its fifth weekend on screen. {{/usCountry}}

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Warner Bros.'s sci-fi thriller "The End of Oak Street," starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a couple battling to survive when their neighborhood is transported back to prehistoric times, brought in $21 million earning it third place on its opening weekend.

In fourth, "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" hoovered up an estimated $20.5 million for Paramount on its debut weekend.

"Katseye: Wild Hearts," which chronicles the pop girl group by the same name, came in fifth place, earning $3.6 million for Trafalgar Releasing on its opening weekend.

All in all, 2026 continues to be a boon for Hollywood.

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"The box office generally slows during the second half of August as kids start returning to school, but right now business remains extremely strong," said industry analyst David A. Gross.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"SIX The Musical Live!"

"The Brink of War"

"Toy Story 5"

"One Night Only"

"Your Name. 10th Anniversary"

pnb/sla

Sony

The Walt Disney Company

Universal Music Group

Paramount Global

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