North America's largest film festival kicks off Thursday in Toronto with a jam-packed line-up of more than 200 films and high-wattage stars including John Malkovich, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock and K-pop superstar Lisa.

Stars ready for busy Toronto International Film Festival

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Hot on the heels of Venice and Telluride, the Toronto International Film Festival draws hundreds of thousands of attendees to screenings and red-carpet events for some of the year's most anticipated premieres.

Underdog stories take center stage in the program for the festival's 51st edition, which will host the world premiere of "I Play Rocky."

Directed by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly , the film tells the unlikely story of how a then-little-known Sylvester Stallone took on Hollywood to bring to the screen and star in a movie that would change his life.

Opening night is reserved for the world premiere of "Being Heumann," a biographical drama directed by Oscar winner Sian Heder that highlights the tenacity of US activist Judy Heumann, who fought for the rights of people with disabilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The Apple TV production stars Ruth Madeley in the title role and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Apple TV production stars Ruth Madeley in the title role and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo. {{/usCountry}}

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Another biopic debuting at this year's TIFF is "Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend," which chronicles the ascent of Canadian racing star Gilles Villeneuve from his humble beginnings in Quebec to the pinnacle of Formula 1.

- Chris Rock behind the camera -

TIFF offers something for every taste, including several films expected to be in the awards conversation this season.

US comedian Chris Rock is bringing Hollywood satire "Misty Green" to the festival in a film that marks his return as writer-director. It stars Rosalind Eleazar as an actress who has fallen on hard times and is now seeking a second chance.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Anna Kendrick, and Rock himself.

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Another programming highlight is "Wild Horse Nine," which follows two CIA agents on Easter Island during the tense final days of Salvador Allende's government in Chile.

Directed by Martin McDonagh , the movie debuted in Venice and screened at Telluride, but stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell are expected in Toronto to boost their Oscar campaigns.

Also making their way to Toronto from the Telluride festival in Colorado are "Elsinore," starring Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman, and the musical comedy "The Debut," the latest directorial effort from Jesse Eisenberg.

British megastar Helen Mirren will arrive in Canada's largest city for the world premiere of psychological thriller "A Talent for Murder," in which she plays author Patricia Highsmith, who is pressured by her agent to write one final Tom Ripley novel.

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Director Zack Snyder will present "The Last Photograph," a blend of action and drama starring Stuart Martin and Fra Fee, which follows a former DEA agent on a mission in the South American jungle to locate two missing nephews.

Arriving directly from Venice are "Bunker," a psychological thriller starring real-life husband and wife Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz as a couple in crisis, and "Bucking Fastard," the latest film from German director Werner Herzog.

On the documentary side, Lisa, the K-pop star known for her work with the girl group Blackpink - will launch the intimate "Always Lalisa," which showcases the start of her solo career and her first steps as an actress in "The White Lotus."

The Toronto International Film Festival runs until September 20.

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