Steamy PDA alert! Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' romance takes center stage at 'Bupkis' premiere afterparty

It seems like love is in the air for comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. The couple, who star together in the upcoming comedy "Bupkis," made a public display of affection at the film's New York City premiere afterparty. Comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders showed off their love at the NYC premiere afterparty for their new movie "Bupkis".(AP, AFP)

As per page six, witnesses at the event spotted the duo snuggling and getting cozy, confirming their relationship status. In a snapshot, Davidson is seen with his arm around Wonders as she leans in, flashing a coy smile. The couple looked happy and comfortable together, clearly enjoying each other's company.

Interestingly, the couple chose not to walk the red carpet together, creating speculation among onlookers. However, sources confirmed that despite their separate arrivals, Wonders and Davidson spent quality time together inside the premiere.

Rumors of a romantic relationship between the 29-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum and the 26-year-old actress started swirling in December. They were frequently seen together, whether it was a casual trip to Whole Foods, cheering on the Rangers at a game, or enjoying late-night rendezvous at Davidson's apartment.

Their PDA was on full display during a romantic getaway to Hawaii the following month. The chemistry between Davidson and Wonders has not gone unnoticed by fans and the media. Their on-screen collaboration in "Bupkis" appears to have sparked a real-life romance, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film's premiere.

As the comedy "Bupkis" hits theaters, fans will be eager to see how Davidson and Wonders' on-screen chemistry translates to the big screen. Will their real-life romance add an extra spark to their performances? Only time will tell.